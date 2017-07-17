Dunwoody council grants temporary easement to developer for trail connectivity in Perimeter Center

The Dunwoody City Council approved July 10 on first read to grant a temporary construction easement on the city’s property at 50 Perimeter Center East to developer Taylor Morrison so it can build a wall as part of a townhouse development.

In return for the easement, Taylor Morrison will fund and complete construction of the wall, fencing and a trail to connect the sidewalk to the trailhead in the park.

The easement area is 0.234 acres.

The city owns an approximately 3-acre parcel of land at 50 Perimeter Center East and intends to use this land for a future city park, according to city spokesperson Bob Mullen.

“The city intends to fund designs and construction documents for the new park and expects to put these out for bid in the next year or so,” Mullen said. “As part of its proposed agreement with the city, Taylor Morrison intends to fund and complete the construction of a wall, fencing and trail to connect the sidewalk to the future trailhead which will be included at the new park.

“A future multi-use trail is also planned along the eastern edge of the townhome property and plans are for that trail to connect to a pedestrian/bicycle bridge which will create access from the PCID area to the Georgetown area,” Mullen added.

Taylor Morrison is constructing 87 townhomes dubbed the Townsend at Perimeter just south of the city property. The city and Taylor Morrison already have in place an agreement for the developer to construct a portion of the Dunwoody Trailway connecting Perimeter Center East to the Old Georgetown Trail.