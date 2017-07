‘Groovin’ on the Green’ this Saturday at Dunwoody’s Pernoshal Park

A free “Groovin’ on the Green” concert open to the public will be held Saturday, July 22, at 6 p.m. at Pernoshal Park in Dunwoody.

The band Darlington Road will cover tunes from such artists as Chris Stapleton, Michael Jackson, Hall & Oates, the Commodores and more, according to a city press release.

Pernoshal Park, the city’s newest park, is locate at 4575 N. Shallowford Road.