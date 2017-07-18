Atlanta Transportation Plan public meeting scheduled for July 25

The city of Atlanta will host a public meeting to get input on Atlanta’s Transportation Plan at MARTA’s headquarters in Buckhead on July 25.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the atrium of the building located at 2424 Piedmont Road near the Lindbergh MARTA Station.

The plan that will be discussed is an update to the city’s current “Connect Atlanta Plan” adopted in 2008. The new plan would support the Department of City Planning’s Atlanta City Design project and provide policy recommendations to build a transportation system that can support the city’s expected population growth.

The meeting schedule:

6 to 6:30 p.m.: Open House

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Presentation and Question & Answer Session

7:30 to 8:00 p.m.: Continue Q&A or resume Open House

Residents that can’t make it to a public meeting can take an online survey or provide feedback on the plan’s website.