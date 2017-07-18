Brookhaven Innovation Academy hires new interim head of school

Brookhaven Innovation Academy has hired a new interim head of school for the upcoming school year with a meet and greet set for Wednesday, July 19, during a pool party at Chastain Park Swimming Pool. A national search for a permanent head of school will begin later this year.

Terri Potter takes over the helm as head of school as BIA heads into its second year at a temporary location in Norcross. She was principal at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School for nine years, according to an email sent to BIA families and supporters from Jennifer Langley, BIA board chair.

Laurie Kimbrel, who was the state charter school’s first head of school during its founding year, has accepted a position at the University of West Georgia to teach graduate students, according to Langley’s email. Kimbrel will remain available to assist BIA following her transition by providing consulting in the areas of curriculum development and leadership training, Langley said.

“Mrs. Potter possesses the requisite experience in project based learning and her tenure at Holy Innocents’ (one of Atlanta’s premier institutions) speaks for itself. We are extremely fortunate to be able to retain someone of Mrs. Potters’ experience and background at this early stage in our institution’s history,” Langley said in the email.

Following the summer break, the board will begin a nationwide search for a permanent head of school.

“We believe that Mrs. Potter is the ideal leader for our second year. We, however, want to be certain that we have the right leader in place as the particular needs of the school change in upcoming years. For that reason, we are embarking on a thorough search before committing to a permanent leader,” Langley said in the email.

Tracy Islam continues as the BIA’s assistant principal, Langley said.