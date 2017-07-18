Suspect arrested and charged in Dunwoody robbery, elder exploitation cases

One of two suspects has been arrested and charged in robbery and elder exploitation cases in Dunwoody.

Clinton Stone was arrested July 17 by detectives in the Dunwoody Criminal Investigation Division with the assistance of the Atlanta Police Department’s APEX Unit, according to a press release from the Dunwoody Police Department. He is being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Dunwoody detectives are still actively looking for Herbert Lewis.

Dunwoody Police have said that since last year, Stone and Lewis have approached elderly individuals at retail locations in the metro Atlanta area, distracting them through various methods and stealing their wallets and purses.

“In almost every case, the suspects then use the stolen credit cards to make purchases worth hundreds of dollars. The victims are targeted solely because of their age and, in some cases, their health,” according to DPD.

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of either Herbert Lewis or Clinton Stone is asked to contact Det. A. Stallings at Anthony.stallings@dunwoodyga.gov or at 678-382-6921. Anonymous tips may be submitted via the Submit a Crime Tip tab at www.dunwoodypolice.com or by texting C-R-I-M-E-S (274-637). Use the key word DPDTIPS at the start of your message. Each of these methods is confidential, encrypted, and completely anonymous.