Brookhaven Councilmember Joe Gebbia announces re-election bid

Brookhaven City Councilmember Joe Gebbia has formally announced his bid to seek re-election for the District 4 seat, which includes the southern portion of the city including Buford Highway and land south of I-85 where Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Executive Park are located.

“I will continue to provide a business style approach to running our city,” Gebbia said in his July 19 announcement.

“I’ve worked hard to successfully address the three P’s – police, parks and pot holes, and to lower property taxes while creating and approving balanced and sound budgets. We have accomplished a great deal since the inception of cityhood,” he said.

“Over the next four years I hope to continue to be a part of the process of making Brookhaven one of the most desirable cities in the region by working on: 1) the redevelopment of Buford Highway, 2) the building and completion of the Peachtree Creek Greenway, 3) the building of a new and permanent City Hall.

Gebbia was first elected as one of Brookhaven’s inaugural council members in the fall of 2012 and re-elected to a full 4-year term in 2013. Gebbin has earned his Certificate of Achievement from the Georgia Municipal Association for completing over 100 hours in continuing education courses for elected officials.

Gebbia co-chairs the Brookhaven Economic Development Committee; helped in the creation of KBB – Keep Brookhaven Beautiful; and has led in the development of the 2.8 mile Peachtree Creek Greenway Park.

Gebbia said he was responsible for Brookhaven becoming the first city in Georgia to be certified by the Attorney General’s Office as part of its “Georgia’s Not Buying It” anti sex-trafficking campaign. Gebbia also led the successful effort to annex CHOA and Executive Park into Brookhaven.

Gebbia was a founding board member of the Brookhaven Innovation Academy, is a graduate of 2015 Leadership DeKalb and the 2015 Conservative Policy Leadership Institute, and is one of the founding members of the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce.

He and his wife, Eileen, live in the Pine Hills community.

Dale Boone, who ran for mayor last year, is challenging Gebbia. The election is in November.

