Burnett announces Sandy Springs Council re-election run

Sandy Springs City Councilmember Chris Burnett will run for re-election to his District 3 seat this fall, he announced July 19.

“It is a privilege to represent the citizens of District 3 and [his spouse] Karen and I are truly thankful for the support of our friends and neighbors,” Burnett said in a press release. “Sandy Springs is a wonderful community with a very bright future and I will continue to work diligently to represent the interests of the residents of District 3 and all across our city.”

Burnett won the District 3 seat – representing parts of central and western Sandy Springs – in a special election last year. Former incumbent Graham McDonald had resigned to make an unsuccessful run for a state representative seat.

In the campaign announcement, Burnett cited his focus on controlling “multi-family development and traffic congestion.” He cited his role in such efforts as a moratorium on rezonings and preparations for SunTrust Park traffic.

The entire six-seat City Council and the mayor’s office are all on the ballot this November. Other incumbents who have announced re-election campaigns include Andy Bauman (District 6), Tibby DeJulio (District 5) and John Paulson (District 1).

District 4 Councilmember Gabriel Sterling plans to leave his seat to run for another office and is actively campaigning for the still-unofficial race for Fulton County chairman. Some potential candidates have expressed interest in a District 4 run, but no official announcements have been made.

Mayor Rusty Paul and District 2 Councilmember Ken Dishman have yet to formally announce their political plans.