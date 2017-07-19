Local Rotary clubs to host medical equipment collection July 22

The North Atlanta Rotaract and Dunwoody, Brookhaven and North Atlanta Rotary Clubs will host a medical equipment donation drive July 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a restaurant in Chamblee near Brookhaven.

The restaurant, the 57th Fighter Group Restaurant, is located at 3829 Clairmont Road near the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Donors can drop off items at the restaurant on the day of the collection drive, or they can call 770-491-9014 x 114 before July 22 to schedule a home pick-up.

The Rotary clubs will donate the equipment collected to Friends of Disabled Adults and Children, a nonprofit that provides medical equipment to the disabled community. FODAC’s inventory mostly comes from community collection drives where gently used medical equipment is collected. FODAC then refurbishes the equipment and provides it to the disabled community for no cost or a small fee.

The Rotary clubs will collect gently-used durable medical equipment which includes:

scooters

adaptive strollers

gait trainers

shower supports

theraoy aids

walkers

bathing aids

air casts

hospital beds

manual and electric wheelchairs

standers

corner chairs

rollators

toilet supports

specialized mattresses (not regular mattresses)

canes

crutches and forearm crutches

braces

Hoyer lifts

The Decatur, Emory/Druid Hills, Stone Mountain, South DeKalb, Tucker are also participating in the drive.