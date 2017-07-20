Atlanta Memorial Park sewer cleaning begins July 20

The city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management announced it will inspect and clean Peachtree Creek sewers at Atlanta Memorial Park in Buckhead beginning July 20 and ending at the end of September.

Crews will remove debris that may impact sewer capacity. The park will remain open to the public during the work, the announcement said.

During the first phase, crews will inspect and clean two 72-inch diameter sewer pipes in the park. In the second phase, crews will inspect and clean a 90-inch diameter sewer extending from Northside Drive to Howell Mill Road, according to the announcement.

New playground equipment was installed on higher ground at the park early this year after flooding and sewage damaged the old equipment in 2016. Flooding is still an ongoing problem in the park.

“We have made a commitment to nearby residents to address the flooding plaguing this area,” Kishia L. Powell, the commissioner of the Department of Watershed Management, said in a statement. “This work is the first step to ensure the sustainability of the sewer infrastructure within Peachtree Creek and develop long-term solutions.”