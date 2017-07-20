Brookhaven’s finance director steps down

Carl Stephens is stepping down as Brookhaven’s finance director after two years. Assistant City Manager and CFO Steve Chapman will be the interim finance director.
“Carl has been a solid contributor for the city of Brookhaven during our formative years of cityhood,” said City Manager Christian Sigman in a press release. “We wish Carl success in his future endeavors, meanwhile the city is in good hands with Steve until a permanent decision is made.”
Stephens started working for the city of Brookhaven in 2015.