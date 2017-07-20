Dunwoody swim team hosting meet for Special Olympics of Georgia

Dunwoody’s Redfield Swim and Dive Team will host a swim meet at their neighborhood pool for the Special Olympics of Georgia on Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is the second year the team has hosted the event.

“Our swimmers are thrilled to once again welcome the athletes from the Special Olympics. It is fun and rewarding for the Redfield swimmers, ages 3-18, to switch gears after a season of long swim meets and morning practices to run this meet as timers, judges, athlete companions and cheering section,” Redfield’s Swim Team Event Coordinator Cara Welin said in a press release.

This year’s event will include an educational session from the Special Olympics team led by Sports and Program Manager Devin Dowell. Last year’s speech focused on abolishing the use of the R-word, and all Redfield volunteers took an oath and signed contracts. This year, Dowell will speak to the attendees about the Special Olympics new initiative: Unified Sports.

“Unified Sports furthers Special Olympics of Georgia’s commitment to foster inclusion in school and community sports programs. These programs bring together, on the same team, athletes with and without intellectual disabilities,” Dowell said in the release.

After the educational session, athletes will receive one-on-one instruction from Dunwoody High School Swim Coach and Redfield’s Head Coach, Corky Gibbons, before competing in individual swim and dive events.

“Sports bring out the best in all of us. The determination to win and the ability to face obstacles. Win or lose, it’s trying to break down barriers and to build memories and friendships,” Gibbons said.

At the end of the event, nearly 100 athletes and volunteers will eat lunch donated by Carbonara Trattoria, a family-owned Italian restaurant located at 5499 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody Village and when Redfield swimmers will present each athlete with a swim ribbon and a diving medal.

“Special Olympics of Georgia is thrilled to continue our relationship with Redfield. Our athletes had so much fun at last year’s event hosted by their swim team. We are excited to watch new friendships form while the athletes’ skills are strengthened with the help of the swim team and coaches,” said Dowell.

To arrange a Special Olympics event at your local neighborhood, club or school, contact Devin Dowell at 770-414-9390 ext. 108.