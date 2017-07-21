Brookhaven to demolish former state vital records office

The city of Brookhaven will demolish Monday, July 24, the former home of the Georgia Department of Public Health Vital Records Office to make way for a new public park to replace the current Skyland Park. The address is 2600 Skyland Drive.

On hand for the 10 a.m. event will be members of the City Council, DeKalb School Board member Marshall Orson, representatives from Georgia Power and Brookhaven Parks & Recreation Director Brian Borden.

The city is tearing down the office building to make way for a new park as part of a land deal made last year with the DeKalb County school system. The council approved a deal in May 2016 to sell the current 10-acre Skyland Park to the school system for $4.7 million as the site for the new $22 million, 900-seat John Lewis Elementary School. The new elementary school is part of the school district’s efforts to alleviate overcrowding in the Cross Keys cluster.

DeKalb Schools also purchased the old vital records office building from the state for $2.8 million. As part of the land deal agreement, DeKalb Schools is transferring the vital records office building the land the building is located on — some 4 acres — to the city for the renovation and construction of a new Skyland Park.