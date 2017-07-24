Buckhead police blotter, June 25-July 8

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between June 25 and July 8, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.
Aggravated Assault
1900 block of Piedmont Circle — July 1
800 block of Miami Circle — July 2
1300 block of Northside Drive — July 2
2400 block of Piedmont Road — July 4
Burglary
2100 block of Lenox Road — June 26
1800 block of Marietta Boulevard — July 1
1000 block of Canter Drive — July 2
3300 block of Stratford Road — July 4
200 block of Wieuca Road — July 4; July 8
2300 block of Piedmont Road — July 5
1800 block of Defoor Avenue — July 6
1800 block of Piedmont Avenue — July 6
3000 block of Peachtree Road — July 7
Robbery
600 block of Morosgo Drive — June 25
100 block of Peachtree Avenue — June 27
200 block of Howell Mill Road — June 28
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — June 29
2400 block of Piedmont Road — June 30
1500 block of Piedmont Avenue — July 3
3100 block of Peachtree Road — July 5
300 block of Pharr Road — July 5
1900 block of Woodland Hills Avenue — July 8
Larceny
Between June 25 and July 1, there were 53 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 23 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between July 2 and July 8, there were 47 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 26 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
There were 13 reported incidents of auto theft between June 25 and July 1. There were 11 reported incidents of auto theft between July 2 and July 8.