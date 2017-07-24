Buckhead police blotter, June 25-July 8

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between June 25 and July 8, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.

Aggravated Assault

1900 block of Piedmont Circle — July 1

800 block of Miami Circle — July 2

1300 block of Northside Drive — July 2

2400 block of Piedmont Road — July 4

Burglary

2100 block of Lenox Road — June 26

1800 block of Marietta Boulevard — July 1

1000 block of Canter Drive — July 2

3300 block of Stratford Road — July 4

200 block of Wieuca Road — July 4; July 8

2300 block of Piedmont Road — July 5

1800 block of Defoor Avenue — July 6

1800 block of Piedmont Avenue — July 6

3000 block of Peachtree Road — July 7

Robbery

600 block of Morosgo Drive — June 25

100 block of Peachtree Avenue — June 27

200 block of Howell Mill Road — June 28

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — June 29

2400 block of Piedmont Road — June 30

1500 block of Piedmont Avenue — July 3

3100 block of Peachtree Road — July 5

300 block of Pharr Road — July 5

1900 block of Woodland Hills Avenue — July 8

Larceny

Between June 25 and July 1, there were 53 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 23 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between July 2 and July 8, there were 47 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 26 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 13 reported incidents of auto theft between June 25 and July 1. There were 11 reported incidents of auto theft between July 2 and July 8.