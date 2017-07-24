Business displaced by fire to reopen Aug. 5

The Music Class Dunwoody, which was displaced by an April 2 fire, will host a grand opening ceremony on Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at its new location in Dunwoody Plaza.

The Music Class was one of two music-related business displaced by the fire in Dunwoody Village. The fire at the 5509 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road shopping center damaged the New School of Music, a music lesson and instrument business, and The Music Class, which teaches music and movement to young children.

The Music Class’ grand opening is free and open to the public and will include a morning of singing, dancing, yoga and other activities, including presentations of the Music Pups and new Family Yoga programs. There will also be raffles for the chance to win The Music Class merchandise or a free Music Class tuition. The event will also feature face painting and snacks.

The New School of Music hopes to return to Dunwoody Village by August, manager Jeremy Fuschetto said.