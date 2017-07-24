Senior complex offers rent discounts for low-income veterans

A Sandy Springs senior residential complex is offering discounted rents for low-income veterans.

The “Veterans Aid” program, offered by Hammond Glen Retirement Community at 335 Hammond Drive, will reduce rent by up to 50 percent for veterans who have an income of less than $24,000 a year, and who do not qualify for federal Aid and Assistance benefits.

“This was created with the goal of honoring our veterans,” said Augustus Hayes, Hammond Glen’s executive director.

He said the complex has three vacancies and already has had a few veterans stop by who were interested in the program.

Mark Peper is chief operating officer of Sunshine Retirement Community, which owns Hammond Glen and 19 other retirement communities in eight states. He said Hammond Glen was one of six the company chose to introduce the program.

“We wanted to make a way for people who have served our country be able to afford to reside in the community,” Peper said.

Hayes said they have had veterans previously visit the community, but say they could not afford to live there.

Sunshine Retirement Community plans to roll out the program at the remaining 13 properties if the program proves to be successful.

Applicants must provide military discharge papers and two years of tax returns showing their income.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs offers an increased monthly pension for people who must live in a nursing home because they are bedridden or require help for daily tasks such as bathing or eating. Hammond Glen is offering the discount to help the people who do not fall into that category, but would benefit from living in a retirement community.

“While the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs provides some wonderful assistance programs, oftentimes veterans may not qualify for various reasons,” Luis Serrano, the chief executive officer of Sunshine Retirement Living, said in a press release. “We have designed our Veterans Aid program to allow local veterans the opportunity to live and flourish in a welcoming home at Sandy Springs.”

Veterans receiving the discount will have access to all amenities offered residents, including daily social and physical activities, fitness classes and games, Hayes said. The community also offers an advanced healthcare and physical therapy. Rent also includes all meals.

For more information, visit sunshineretirementliving.com or call 404-267-4586.