Brookhaven Police blotter, July 9-16

From Brookhaven police reports dated July 9 through July 16. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Possession and DUI

2700 block of Buford Highway — On July 9, in the early morning, an incident regarding cocaine possession was reported.

3700 block of Buford Highway— On July 9, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

2400 block of Colonial Drive — On July 10, a female was arrested for marijuana possession.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On July 15, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On July 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3400 block of Buford Highway— On July 16, in the early morning, a man under the age of 21 was arrested and accused of driving under the influence with a BAC of 0.02 or more.

Theft and Burglary

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On July 9, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

2600 block of Osborne Road — On July 10, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of a theft by receiving stolen property incident.

2400 block of East Club Drive — On July 10, in the morning, a mail theft was reported.

3600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 10, at noon, a car was stolen.

3700 block of Peachtree Road — On July 10, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

2500 block of Briarcliff Road — On July 11, in the early morning, a forced-entry burglary took place.

700 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On July 11, at night, items were stolen from a car.

3500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 11, at night, items were stolen from a car.

4100 block of Peachtree Road — On July 11, at night, items were stolen from a car.

1400 block of Keys Crossing — On July 12, at noon, a burglary at a home was reported.

3100 block of Caldwell Road — On July 12, in the afternoon, a theft occurred.

1000 block of Club Trace — On July 12, in the evening, items were stolen from a vehicle.

1100 block of Haven Brook Way — On July 12, at night, items were stolen from a vehicle.

1000 block of Capital Club Circle — On July 12, at night, items were stolen from a vehicle.

1100 block of Alexandria Court — On July 12, at night, items were stolen from a vehicle.

Assault

200 block of Glen Way — On July 9, after midnight, a sexual assault was reported.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On July 9, in the morning, a battery incident was reported.

2500 block of Camille Drive — On July 9, in the evening, a verbal dispute took place.

1000 block of Hunters Brook Court — On July 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On July 10, in the afternoon, a simple battery incident took place.

1300 block of Cliff Valley Way — On July 11, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On July 11, in the evening, a simple battery incident took place.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On July 11, at night, an aggravated assault involving a gun took place.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On July 13, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On July 14, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

Arrests

2100 block of Osborne Road — On July 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to drive on the right side of the roadway.

2600 block of Osborne Road — On July 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving on a highway closed to the public.

1200 block of Kendrick Road — On July 9, in the morning, a man was arrested for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 10, at night, a man was arrested due to his windshield.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On July 11, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On July 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to maintain his lane.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On July 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of terroristic threats.

4100 block of Peachtree Road — On July 14, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of interfering with traffic control devices.

4100 block of Peachtree Road — On July 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of interfering with traffic control devices.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On July 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1400 block of Keys Crossing — On July 16, in the afternoon, a man was arrested on criminal trespassing charges.

Other Incidents

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On July 11, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident took place.

1800 block of Tobey Road — On July 13, in the afternoon, an impersonation incident took place.