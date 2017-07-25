Dunwoody Police blotter, July 9-16

From Dunwoody police reports dated July 9 through July 16. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Burglary

700 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On July 10, a burglary occurred at a home causing more than $2,500 in damage, rather than stolen goods. Chairs and other household items were damaged as well as clothes and shoes found in a bathtub with Pine Sol and other cleaning supplies.

2200 block of Cotillion Drive — On July 10, in the evening, a pastry shop was burglarized.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 13, a maintenance shed was entered overnight and a pressure washer was stolen.

1600 block of Chateau Drive — On July 13, a neighbor reported a burglary that occurred at a home while the owner was away.

Robbery

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 11, in the afternoon, officers responded to an Atlanta hospital in reference to a street robbery that occurred at a Dunwoody shopping mall.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road —On July 10, an employee of a restaurant reported the theft of her iPad from the employee-only area. It was last known secure the day before.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 9, in the afternoon, a man was reported to have stolen a pair of True Religion jeans from a department store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 9, in the afternoon, a 47-year-old woman reported the theft of her wallet from a restaurant. Inside were credit/debit cards, military and veterans ID and a sorority membership card. The case is also being investigated as fraud as almost $2,500 was spent on the cards.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On July 9, in the evening, a 17-year-old girl was arrested and accused of trying to steal cosmetics from a beauty store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 9, a night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting at a discount big-box store.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On July 10, in the morning, a tag was reported stolen from a car.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On July 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of attempting to shoplift clothes from a big-box store.

7100 block of Madison Drive — On July 10, in the evening, a license plate was removed from a car.

4300 block of Peachtree Road — On July 10, in the evening, a car was stolen. It has since been recovered.

4400 block of Ashford- Dunwoody Road — On July 11, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal Jack Black face cream from a department store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 11, someone took credit cards, a driver’s license and $50 cash from the wallet of an employee in the employee-only area of a restaurant. She discovered her items missing the next morning when she went to use her card.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On July 11, in the evening, someone stole underwear and flip flops from a discount retailer.

4400 block of Ashford- Dunwoody Road — On July 12, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting a pair of socks from a department store.

4400 block of Ashford- Dunwoody Road — On July 12, in the morning, a woman reported that her car was broken into. Later, a man said his laptop, some luggage, and a handgun were stolen from his parked car. Another nearby car had been broken into. A laptop, handgun, computer supplies, wallet containing $80 and other items were taken. Another one was reported. The last break in resulted in the theft of a Chanel and Gucci bag, a laptop and iPad and their respective bags.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On July 12, in the morning, a man said he had been pick-pocketed while at the grocery store. His wallet containing $350 was taken.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On July 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting at a discount retailer and providing false representations to the officers.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 13, in the evening, a juvenile was arrested and accused of stealing three pairs of sunglasses from a department store.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On July 13, a 19-year-old girl was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift from a big-box store.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On July 13, at night, officers were made aware of a shoplifting that had already occurred at a discount retailer. Three bottles of cologne were taken.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road— on July 13, at night, two young females were arrested and accused of shoplifting and obstructing an officer, and one was accused of driving unlicensed.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 15, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 16, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

4900 block of Tilly Mill Road — On July 10, at night, a 44-year-old man was taken into custody during a domestic dispute and accused of aggravated assault.

100 block of Perimeter Trace — On July 11, a civil dispute took place, resulting in the theft of the complainant’s cellphone.

Arrests

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On July 9, in the evening, officers responded to an armed person call. A 19-year-old was arrested.

100 block of Perimeter Center— On July 10, in the afternoon, two men were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1600 block of Mount Vernon Road — On July 11, in the early morning, a 22-year-old man was pulled over for failing to obey traffic control devices and was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2200 block of Cherring Lane — On July 13, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of possession of methamphetamines and driving under the influence.

5100 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On July 13, a man was arrested and accused of embezzlement.

4500 block of Ashford- Dunwoody Road — on July 14, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of a probation violation.

5500 block of Chamblee- Dunwoody Road — On July 14, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of forgery.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On July 14, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving too fast for conditions.

I-285/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 14, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

I-285 / Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On July 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On July 15, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of improper driving on a divided highway.

100 block of Perimeter Lofts Circle — On July 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Other Incidents

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On July 9, a woman reported a peeping incident.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On July 10, in the morning, an officer responded to a call regarding a lost wallet and the fraudulent use of some credit cards.

2100 block of Stephens Walk — On July 10, in the afternoon, the victim received a call from an unknown person, pretending to be someone else, asking for money.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On July 10, in the afternoon, officers were called in regard to a counterfeit travelers check at a store.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On July 10, in the evening, a victim reported fraud.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing— On July 11, in the morning, a woman reported harassing communications during a civil dispute.

4400 block of Ashford- Dunwoody Road — On July 11, in the afternoon, a jewelry kiosk in a shopping mall reported that someone paid with counterfeit money.

4400 block of Ashford- Dunwoody Road — On July 11, in the afternoon, credit fraud occurred.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On July 12, a forgery incident was reported at a drug store.

6800 block of Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard — On July 12, a man reported threats and harassing communications.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On July 14, at midnight, officers responded to a vandalism call.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On July 14, a victim reported an incident involving fraud.