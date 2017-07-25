Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

John Ruch Posted by on July 25, 2017.

Purple Heart recipients invited to Sandy Springs Council dinner

The City Council is inviting veterans who were decorated with the Purple Heart, and their families, to share a free dinner with councilmembers prior to their Aug. 1 meeting. That meeting will include a ceremonial honor of veterans wounded during service as part of Sandy Springs’ “Purple Heart City” program, a branding done in collaboration with the Virginia-based Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Any Purple Heart recipient interested in attending the dinner should email communications@sandyspringsga.gov.

John Ruch

About John Ruch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*