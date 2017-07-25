Purple Heart recipients invited to Sandy Springs Council dinner

he City Council is inviting veterans who were decorated with the Purple Heart, and their families, to share a free dinner with councilmembers prior to their Aug. 1 meeting. That meeting will include a ceremonial honor of veterans wounded during service as part of Sandy Springs’ “Purple Heart City” program, a branding done in collaboration with the Virginia-based Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Any Purple Heart recipient interested in attending the dinner should email communications@sandyspringsga.gov.