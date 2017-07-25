Sandy Springs Wendy’s, closed by 2014 fire, to reopen soon

A Sandy Springs Wendy’s restaurant, vacant since a 2014 fire, is now sporting a modern new look and is set to reopen within weeks.

The restaurant at 8455 Roswell Road burned on Jan. 12, 2014. In the three-and-a-half years since then, it has drawn neighborhood complaints as an eyesore. Renovations by owner PAP Enterprises – a Wendy’s franchise company that runs four other metro Atlanta restaurants – were delayed by arbitration with the insurer. Jay Long, PAP Enterprises’ director of operations, said that the insurance dispute continues, but the company decided to go ahead with the reopening.

The restaurant is the latest model of Wendy’s, with an exterior designed in a postmodern style of differently finished and colored sections. On a recent visit, Long pointed out some interior features that are more familiar from coffee houses than fast-food restaurants: a fireplace, a wall-mounted TV and a bar-style seating area with Wi-Fi internet service.

Work on finishing touches – including a new exterior sign – is still underway and the restaurant does not have an opening date yet. But, Long said, he expects it will open by early August. The restaurant will have an opening event with an appearance by an actor portraying the company mascot Wendy, he said.

Photos by John Ruch.