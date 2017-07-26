Atlanta Police arrest suspect with 50 pounds of pot gummy bears

A man carrying 50 pounds of pot gummy bears and other marijuana products in a stolen car is now in a custody after being arrested by Atlanta Police this week.

Walter Berryhill, 31, of Forest Park is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after being arrested Tuesday, July 25, at the Buckhead border on Howell Mill Road. He is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail.

According to an APD press release, Zone 2 units spotted a vehicle with a stolen tag in the 1800 block of Howell Mill Road about about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers initiated a traffic stop, the driver of the car, later identified as Berryhill, jumped from the car and fled on foot before he was apprehended by police.

Police stated the vehicle was reported stolen out of Hapeville in May. Inside the vehicle, police said they found:

Approximately 50 pounds of edible THC gummy bears “Mind Bender” packaged for resale

100 grams of marijuana

Cannabis oil

THC paste, also known as “dab”

Springfield Armory .45 pistol (stolen out of Gwinnett County)

$8,020 in cash

Photos provided by Atlanta Police Department.