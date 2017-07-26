Brookhaven Bucks advance to championship series

The Brookhaven Bucks baseball team advanced to the Sunbelt Baseball League East Division Championship Series by defeating the Gwinnett Tides in the July 25 East Division Wild Card Playoff Game.

Starting pitcher Will Hardigree of the University of South Carolina Upstate threw six scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and striking out five, according to a Bucks press release. Ed Voyles of Florida State University and Austin Weiermiller of Stanford University came out of the bullpen to pitch a combined three scoreless innings to complete the shutout.

Offensively, the Bucks were led by catcher Cameron Turley of Georgia Tech who had two hits and two runs batted in.

The win for the Bucks moves the team to the Sunbelt League East Division Championship Series for the first time since 2014. The Bucks will play the Atlanta Crackers in a best-of-three game series starting tonight, July 26, according to the press release.

Sunbelt League East Division Championship Series schedule:

Game 1: Wednesday, July 26 at 7 p.m. at Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee

Game 2: Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. at Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at Peachtree Ridge High School

Tickets are available at the gate one hour prior to first pitch and are $5 for adults and $3 for kids age 12 and under.

The Brookhaven Bucks are members of the Sunbelt Baseball League, a summer collegiate wooden-bat league with teams in Georgia (Alpharetta, Brookhaven, Carrollton, Norcross, Lawrenceville, Suwanee and Waleska) and Alabama (Phenix City). Bucks home games are played at Oglethorpe University. The Sunbelt League season started on June 2 and will end with the league championship series July 31-Aug. 2. Primrose School of Brookhaven is the Bucks lead sponsor.

Learn more about the Brookhaven Bucks at brookhavenbucks.com, at facebook.com/brookhavenbucks, on Twitter @BrookhavenBucks or on Instagram @Brookhaven.Bucks. For information about the Sunbelt League, please visit www.sunbeltleague.com.