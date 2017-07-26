City Springs event rental rates approved

City Springs is about a year away from opening, but the booking of event rentals may begin next month.

The City Council on July 18 approved a schedule of rental rates for the Sandy Springs civic center’s many public spaces, including a large theater. The rates vary widely depending on the space and day of the week, and include some discounts for nonprofits and non-commercial uses. In one change, the best nonprofit discount – 50 percent off during non-peak days – can be guaranteed 60 days ahead rather than 45 days.

For the full schedule of rental rates, click here.