Abernathy Greenway South park work to start

Work on the long-awaited Abernathy Greenway South park and trail should begin within weeks and take about nine months after the City Council approved a $711,000 construction bid July 18.

The 14-acre linear park will run on the south side of Abernathy Road between Johnson Ferry and Wright roads, across the street from a matching park on the north side. The work also includes landscaping a 1-acre parcel on the northeast corner of Abernathy and Wright.