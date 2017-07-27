DeKalb Sheriff Mann pleads guilty in Piedmont Park arrest case

DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann pleaded guilty July 27 in Atlanta Municipal Court in the case stemming from arrest after fleeing an officer when he was allegedly exposed himself.

Mann was sentenced to 80 hours of community service and to pay a $2,000 fine, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He is also not allowed to visit city of Atlanta parks for six months.

Mann was arrested May 6 by an Atlanta Police officer after the officer stated he was patrolling in Piedmont Park “in an area known for sexual acts after dark.” When the officer confronted Mann, the sheriff ran from the park and a foot chase ensued. He was charged with public indecency and obstruction.

In late May, Mann decided to voluntarily suspend himself for one week for “conduct unbecoming.” Gov. Nathan Deal also suspended Mann for 40 days.