Dishman will not seek re-election to Sandy Springs Council

Sandy Springs City Councilmember Ken Dishman will not run for re-election this fall, opening a race for his District 2 seat.

Dishman, who represents the city’s northwestern section, cited family and business concerns.

“After much deliberation, I have decided not to pursue reelection to the Sandy Springs City Council this November,” Dishman said in a written statement. “It has been an immense honor to represent the citizens of District 2 and I will continue to work hard for all of Sandy Springs as I serve out the remainder of my term. Ultimately, my decision came down to prioritizing family and business travel needs, and allowing new leadership to step up to serve our great city.”

Dishman won the seat in 2013 by beating incumbent Dianne Fries in an unexpected upset.

Dishman’s announcement comes as northern Roswell Road, much of which is within his district, is targeted for redevelopment incentives in the city’s new zoning code and land-use plan. In his statement, Dishman acknowledged that long-awaited redevelopment is coming and said he is aware of one likely District 2 candidate who might see it through. He did not name the candidate.

“Looking to the future, my hope is that the voters will elect a new councilmember who will continue the ongoing efforts to spur redevelopment on the north end of Sandy Springs,” Dishman wrote. “I am already aware of a distinguished community leader who plans to run for this office, and that individual has indeed been integrally involved with those redevelopment efforts.”

The entire six-seat City Council and the mayor’s office are all on the ballot this November. District 4 is also an open seat, as incumbent Gabriel Sterling run for another office and is actively campaigning for the still-unofficial race for Fulton County chairman. Some potential candidates have expressed interest in a District 4 run, but no official announcements have been made.

Incumbents who have announced re-election campaigns include Andy Bauman (District 6), Chris Burnett (District 3), Tibby DeJulio (District 5) and John Paulson (District 1). Incumbent Mayor Rusty Paul has yet to announce his political plans.