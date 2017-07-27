Local police departments participating in Aug. 1 ‘National Night Out’ event

The annual “National Night Out” event to bring local police departments and the residents they serve together is set for Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody.

Officers and staff from the Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and Johns Creek Police Departments will be on hand to meet and talk with residents about their jobs. There will also be members of the Sandy Springs Fire Department and the DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Department at the event as well as a display of patrol cars, SWAT vehicles and other specialty vehicles.

“National Night Out is a great way to improve community relations by bringing everyone together,” said Brookhaven Officer Carlos Niño in a statement. “In one event, we all can show unity and solidarity, with local law enforcement agencies, businesses, and citizens.”

Local businesses and community groups will have display booths set up. Music and entertainment will be provided, along with free food and drinks donated by many local stores and members of the community.

For more information, contact the Brookhaven Police Department’s Public Information Officer Carlos Niño at carlos.nino@brookhavenga.gov .