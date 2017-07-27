Sunglasses totaling more than $1,800 stolen from Dunwoody’s Perimeter Mall

Sunglass thieves struck the Sunglass Hut in Dunwoody’s Perimeter Mall last week, making off with more than $1,800 of merchandise, according to a Dunwoody Police report.

Police said that on July 22 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., two suspects entered the upper and lower level Sunglass Hut stores at Perimeter mall and stole numerous pairs of sunglasses. The items have a combined value of $1,830.

One suspect is described as being between the ages of 20-25, being between 5-foot 8-inches and 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighing 160-170 pounds. He was wearing a what police said to be a Chicago Bears shirt. The other suspect had on a “Born Free” white baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this case or suspects is asked to contact Det. Waldron at 678-382-6911 or tim.waldron@dunwoodyga.gov or submit an anonymous tip at http://bit.ly/ DPD_Submit_a_Tip.

