Buckhead Coalition donates $60,000 to neighborhood parks

The Buckhead Coalition announced July 28 it has donated nearly $60,000 to Buckhead parks. The funds came from leftover money given to the coalition 20 years to renovate Triangle Park, which is now known as Charlie Loudermilk Park.

The coalition divided the nearly $60,000 among six parks, with the largest sum going to Chastain Park, the city’s largest public park, located at Buckhead’s northern border.

The Blue Heron Nature Preserve on Roswell Road received the next largest amount, the release said. A smaller gift is being made to Mountain Way Common in the North Buckhead neigborhood. The Duck Pond park in the Peachtree Heights East neighborhood, Overlook Park, a PATH400 park near Peachtree Creek, and a connector to North Fork Peachtree Creek Trail in the Lindbergh-Morosgo neighborhood are also receiving contributions.

The Duck Pond is privately owned by the Peachtree Heights East Neighborhood Association, but is a personal favorite of Sam Massell’s, the Buckhead Coalition’s president, he said.

Livable Buckhead will administer donations to Mountain Way Common, Overlook Park and North Fork Peachtree Creek Trail park. The last two are still in formation, and the coalition wanted to help them get started and become fully-formed parks, Massell said.

The money came from a grant awarded to the coalition from the Bank South Foundation in the late 1990s to use for Triangle Park renovations, Massell said. Not all the funds were used and sat untouched until the coalition recently decided to dole donations out to various park. Charlie Loudermilk, Aaron’s Inc founder and owner of the nearby Buckhead Theatre, later donated enough funds to completely redesign the park and it was later named after him. The park sits between Roswell and Peachtree Roads and Sardis Way.

The coalition chose to donate the funds now in celebration of “Parks and Recreation Month”, as designated by the National Recreation and Park Association, according to the release.