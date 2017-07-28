Star-studded comedy movie films in Sandy Springs

A star-studded comedy movie is filming at the North River Tavern in Sandy Springs, according to the business’s website.

The movie, a New Line Cinema production called “Tag,” was scheduled to shoot July 24 through 28 at the tavern at 8879 Roswell Road, which was closed for the filming.

According to the Internet Movie Database, the ensemble cast includes Jeremy Renner (“The Avengers”), Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”), Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Ed Helms (“The Hangover”), Annabelle Wallis (“The Mummy”) and comedian Hannibal Buress.

Renner fractured an arm and a wrist several weeks ago while filming the movie, apparently at a different location, according to media reports. Hamm was recently on the big screen in another Atlanta-made movie, “Baby Driver,” which features a bank robbery in Dunwoody.

Set to open in theaters in June 2018, “Tag” is based on a true story about people who “organize an elaborate, annual game of tag,” according to IMDb.

Trailers apparently housing the movie’s cast or crew were set up in the North River Shopping Center parking lot next to the tavern during the week of July 24. A guard on the site confirmed the trailers were for a film, but declined to identify it and said the actual filming was taking place outside of the shopping center.

The tavern’s management could not be reached for comment. According to its website, the tavern will reopen at noon on July 29.