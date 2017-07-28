Whole Foods opening Aug. 18 near Chamblee-Brookhaven border

Healthy food shoppers searching for another option will be able to start shopping at the new 45,000 square-foot Whole Foods Market near the Chamblee-Brookhaven border at 5001 Peachtree Boulevard beginning Aug. 18.

A community block party at the store including live music, kids’ activities and food vendors is planned for Aug. 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets for the party are $10 and will be donated to Hands on Atlanta.

“We’re excited to join Chamblee-Brookhaven’s growing community with the opening of our new Whole Foods Market,” said Scott Sherman, the store’s team leader, in a press release. “The new store will feature many locally sourced and seasonal products that meet our high quality standards. Whether you come for Revelator Coffee, locally grown produce or Nashville hot chicken, the store will be a new gathering place for the community.”

This will be the ninth Atlanta-area Whole Foods store.

There will be a variety of product demonstrations and samples during opening day, and the first 500 customers will receive free gifts cards ranging in amounts from $5 to $50 with one $500 card, according to the press release.

For event details and to purchase tickets for the block party, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/whole-foods-market-chamblee-brookhaven-block-party-tickets-36457187429.