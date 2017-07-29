Cox offers pickup truck to Sandy Springs Police

Cox Enterprises, the gigantic communications company that owns the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper and many other businesses, is offering a new pickup truck to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

The 2017 Ford F-150 would be used by the department’s Citizens on Patrol volunteer squad, according to the agenda for the Aug. 1 City Council meeting, where the donation’s acceptance is up for a vote.

The truck is valued at $38,000, according to a staff memo. The city would pick up the tab for a police radio, emergency lights and Citizens on Patrol vehicle decals, the memo says.

Cox wants to “advance the public safety of the city’s citizens,” the memo says.

Cox is headquartered in Sandy Springs at Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Central Park Drive, and has many divisions in various Perimeter Center office buildings. One of its major divisions is Cox Automotive, based on Summit Boulevard in Brookhaven’s corner of Perimeter Center, whose well-known brands include Autotrader.com and Kelley Blue Book.

Earlier this year, the city accepted another significant corporate gift to the police department: a $999 drone given by InterDev, the city’s own IT contractor. City spokesperson Sharon Kraun said at the time that the city’s ethics policy addresses gifts to individual employees, but not gifts to the city as a whole. She said such gifts are considered on a case-by-case basis in an open City Council meeting with a vote.