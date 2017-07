DeKalb County conducting health surveys in Dunwoody

The DeKalb County Board of Health is conducting Community Health Assessments in the Dunwoody area to gather information on the status of health in the county and to help inform the Community Health Improvement Plan 2018. The DeKalb County Board of Health will be collecting 2,000 surveys throughout DeKalb County.

Take the survey by visiting this link.

Those who have questions regarding the survey may contact the DeKalb County Board of Health at 404-508-7847.