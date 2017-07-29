Fulton County group seeking environmental award nominations

The Fulton County Commission on the Environment is seeking nominations for developments, community organizations or individuals in Fulton County that advocate for and use environmentally-friendly practices.

Nominees chosen will be recognized at FCCCE’s annual “Environmental Awards Program” held at the Fulton County Board of Commissioners’ meeting on October 18, 2017. Nominations must be postmarked or emailed by August 15.

Winners will be chosen in three categories: Best Development, Environmental Advocate, and Environmental Program.

Organizations or individuals can send nominations by email to Monica Robinson at Monica.Robinson@fultoncountyga.gov.

Nominations can also be mailed to:

Fulton County Citizens Commission on the Environment

Environmental Awards Program

Fulton County Board of Health

Environmental Health Services Division

10 Park Place South, SE

Atlanta, GA 30303

The FCCCE is an environmental advisory group made up of citizens appointed by the Board of Commissioners. It investigates environmental concerns, makes recommendations to the Board of Commissioners on environmental policies and increases public awareness, understanding and involvement in environmental issues.

For questions, contact the Fulton County Citizens Commission on the Environment by email at Monica.Robinson@fultoncountyga.gov or by calling 404-613-1491.