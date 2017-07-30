DeKalb Schools to extend Aug. 21 one hour for solar eclipse

The DeKalb County School District students will stay in class an extra hour on Aug. 21 as part of the district’s decision to provide learning opportunities as well as safe dismissal during the solar eclipse, according to a press release.

“The solar eclipse offers a very special opportunity to experience science and the universe at work. We want our students to have a safe and comprehensive viewing moment, and extending the school day allows for that,” said Supt. R. Stephen Green in the release. “We will take the appropriate steps to remind our families of this scheduling change, and to minimize its impact.”

Schools will be dismissed an hour later based on a three-tier system — elementary schools will be dismissed first, then high school students and finally middle school students. Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s school to determine the exact dismissal time on Aug. 21.

The solar eclipse will be viewable around 1:02 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. and DeKalb Schools will be providing lessons to students for them to safely watch the solar eclipse, according to the release.

“Those lessons may include the distribution of special viewing glasses, and opportunities to view the eclipse using monitors and safe viewing options. Many teachers will also include information on the eclipse in their lessons that day, as appropriate,” according to the release.

Atlanta, Fulton and Gwinnett schools are also delaying dismissal due to the eclipse.