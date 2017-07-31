Brookhaven announces traffic changes at Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Donaldson Drive

The city of Brookhaven announced July 31 that a traffic island is soon to be installed at Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Donaldson Drive and there will also be changes to the traffic signal at that intersection to eliminate left turns from Donaldson Drive. Signage of the changes will go up Aug. 1 and all work is expected to be completed by Aug. 15, weather permitting.

The modifications are the final requirements of the Donaldson Road developments of regional impact study conducted as part of the Brookleigh multi-use development and approved by the Atlanta Regional Commission in 2007, according to a city press release. The Brookleigh development, a 56-acre master-planned community owned by the Housing Authority of DeKalb County that includes senior apartments, townhomes, a park known as Blackburn Park II and retail, including Pure Taqueria and Marlowe’s Tavern.

The Donaldson Drive traffic island installation is expected to facilitate right-hand turns from Donaldson Drive to northbound Ashford-Dunwoody/Johnson Ferry Road. Eliminating left turns from Donaldson Drive will extend the time for green lights for through traffic.

“This will be a significant reduction in the wait time at this intersection during each traffic light cycle during peak hours,” said Brookhaven Public Works Director Hari Karikaran in the press release. “Morning traffic inbound will see a 35 percent decrease in the wait time through this intersection. The delay for outbound traffic in the afternoons will be cut in half.”

Existing traffic on Donaldson Drive seeking access to southbound Johnson Ferry will be routed to Blair Circle, which was created for southbound access. There will be no change to Johnson Ferry inbound traffic turning left on to Donaldson Drive.

Laurenthia Mesh and her daughter, Euegenia Viener, owners of Old Five Points, or “Mesh Corners,” a strip center with several restaurants located off Donaldson Drive at the Ashford-Dunwoody and Johnson Ferry intersection complained to the City Council about the traffic changes, saying it would hurt their business. City officials explained because the changes were part of a DRI approved 10 years for the area, they could not stop it.