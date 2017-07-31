Brookhaven Bucks finish second in Sunbelt League East Division

The Brookhaven Bucks’ (16-13) season came to an end on July 29 with a 12-5 loss to the Atlanta Crackers in game 3 of the best-of-three Sunbelt Baseball League East Division Championship Series.

The Bucks finished in second place in the Sunbelt League East Division and advanced to the Division Championship Series, for the first time since 2014, by beating the Gwinnett Tides on July 25 in a Wild Card Playoff Game, according to a press release.

The Sunbelt Baseball League is a summer collegiate wooden-bat league with teams in Georgia (Alpharetta, Brookhaven, Carrollton, Norcross, Lawrenceville, Suwanee and Waleska) and Alabama (Phenix City). Bucks home games are played at Oglethorpe University. The Sunbelt League season runs from the beginning of June through the championship series (July 31-August 2). Primrose School of Brookhaven is the Bucks lead sponsor.

