Dunwoody Democrat to challenge state Rep. Taylor for House District 79

A Sandy Springs native, Wilensky is a small business owner, a trial attorney and president of the Ashford Chase neighborhood’s homeowners’ association, according to his website.

He’s also a member of the city of Dunwoody’s Sustainability Committee, the Rotary Club of Dunwoody and the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber.

Taylor was elected to the seat in 2010.

Wilensky stated his priorities include transportation, education and equality.