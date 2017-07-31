Dunwoody Democrat to challenge state Rep. Taylor for House District 79

Democrat Michael Wilensky announced today he is running for the House District 79 seat currently held by Republican Tom Taylor.
A Sandy Springs native, Wilensky is a small business owner, a trial attorney and president of the Ashford Chase neighborhood’s homeowners’ association, according to his website.
He’s also a member of the city of Dunwoody’s Sustainability Committee, the Rotary Club of Dunwoody and the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber.
Taylor was elected to the seat in 2010.
Wilensky stated his priorities include transportation, education and equality.
Republican State Sen. Fran Millar, also of Dunwoody, faces Democratic challenger Sally Harrell.
Election for both seats will be in 2018.