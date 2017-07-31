Process for hiring new Dunwoody High School principal to be reviewed Aug. 2

Parents, families and other stakeholders are invited to attend an informational session on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 4 p.m. at Dunwoody High School to go over the process for hiring a new DHS principal.

Sherry Johnson, Region 1 Interim Superintendent, will be at DHS on Aug. 2 to review the process. The meeting will be in the schools auditorium and is slated to last 30 minutes.

Tom McFerrin announced July 27 he was stepping down as DHS’s principal to become coordinator for the Career Technical and Agricultural Education program at the DeKalb County School District. He said he would stay on as principal until a new one is selected.