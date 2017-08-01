Brookhaven on track to complete $4.7 million paving project

Brookhaven’s summer paving project is 90 percent complete as of July 31, with 51 roads and 9.24 miles repaved, according to a city press release.

In April, the City Council approved a $4.7 million paving contract with C.W. Matthews to repave 58 streets and 10.7 miles. This was the most the city has spent on paving since being founded in 2012.

Heavy rain during June delayed paving and street resurfacing of some streets and city officials say the paving program is expected to be finished by the end of August.

“Infrastructure and maintenance are important components of the city’s strategy for 2017 and I am glad to say that the city’s most ambitious paving project has advanced steadily and punctually throughout the course of this past summer,” Mayor John Ernst stated in the press release. “I remain grateful to our residents for their patience and understanding as we progress to the finish line.”