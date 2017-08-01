Dunwoody hosting ‘Pic in the Park’ on Aug. 4

The city of Dunwoody’s ‘Pic in the Park’ event will feature “The LEGO Batman Movie” and takes place Friday, Aug. 4 at dusk on the lawn beyond the playground at Brook Run Park, located at 4770 N. Peachtree Road.

Participants are invited to bring a blanket or chair and coolers for the family-friendly outdoor movie on a 45-inch screen. Copperpops, the Academy of Finance at Dunwoody High School students, will be selling popsicles and The Popcorn Lady will serve popcorn from 8 to 10 p.m.

All movies are open to the public and begin at dusk. No open containers or glassware are allowed at the park.