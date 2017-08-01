Reichel announces Sandy Springs Council District 4 campaign

Jody Reichel has announced a campaign for the Sandy Springs City Council’s District 4 seat, as incumbent Gabriel Sterling leaves office.

A 25-year resident of Sandy Springs, Reichel is treasurer of the Mount Vernon Woods Homeowners Association and former president of the North Springs High School Parent/Teacher Organization.

In a written statement, Reichel outlined some campaign promises:

“If I am fortunate enough to serve our community, I would focus my time and energy on important issues such as traffic challenges, smart business development, and continuing efforts to make Sandy Springs a walkable city. I would make a point of listening to other members of the community to drive an agenda that will continue to make Sandy Springs a great place to live.”

District 4 covers much of the north-central city along Ga. 400, roughly between Pitts Road and Mount Vernon Highway.

Sterling has said he will not run for re-election and is instead running for the Fulton County chairman office.

Reichel has been a regular attendee at City Council meetings in recent months as she considered a campaign.

She is the first non-incumbent to announce a run in the Nov. 7 city elections, where the Mayor’s Office and entire City Council are on the ballot.

The District 2 seat will also be open, as incumbent Ken Dishman announced he will not run again. The other incumbents have announced re-election campaigns. They include Mayor Rusty Paul and City Councilmembers Andy Bauman (District 6), Chris Burnett (District 3), Tibby DeJulio (District 5) and John Paulson (District 1).