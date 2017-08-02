Dunwoody Planning Commission to consider proposed hotel developments Aug. 8

The Dunwoody Planning Commission is set to meet Aug. 8 and among the agenda items are consideration of two proposed hotel developments in Perimeter Center.

Representatives for developer Trammell Crow will be at the meeting seeking a recommendation approval for a special land use permit to build a 16-story office tower and a 10-story hotel at 1134 Hammond Drive, a small corner of the Perimeter Mall parking lot adjacent to the Dunwoody MARTA station at the intersection of Hammond Drive and Perimeter Center Parkway.

Commissioners will also consider a rezoning and SLUP request from developer Prado Perimeter Center to build a 7-story hotel at 121 Perimeter Center West, where Tin Lizzy’s restaurant and an office building containing a SunTrust bank branch are located. The proposed development also includes a restaurant and parking deck.