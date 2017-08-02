MARTA altering two Buckhead bus routes

Changes to two Buckhead area MARTA bus routes will take effect Aug. 5.

On Route 12, which runs along Howell Mill Road and Northside Parkway, the bus will no longer operate on West Wesley Road and Moores Mill Road.

On Route 33, which runs through the Lindbergh area, the bus will operate every 45 minutes during peak periods, 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. and every hour during off-peak periods. Saturday and Sunday sce frequencies remain unchanged.

The route will also be renamed to remove Lindbergh and become Route 33 Briarcliff Road/Shallowford Road.

To see the rest of the route changes, visit the MARTA website.