Sandy Springs swaps holidays to boost Veterans Day celebration

The city of Sandy Springs is changing its official holiday schedule so that employees will be at work on Veterans Day to join in a large celebration.

Previously, city employees had Veterans Day off in November, but worked on Columbus Day in October. Officials felt that meant lower attendance at the city’s Veterans Day celebration, held at the Concourse Center.

The City Council on Aug. 1 authorized a holiday swap. Employees will now have Columbus Day off and work on Veterans Day, making them available for the celebration if they choose.

The new holiday schedule is in effect for this year’s Veterans Day, said City Manager John McDonough, who is a Marine Corps veteran and a regular participant in the celebration.