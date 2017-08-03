Construction executive announces Sandy Springs Council run

Steve Soteres, a construction company executive and Sandy Springs Board of Ethics member, has announced a run for the Sandy Springs City Council District 2 seat.

Incumbent Ken Dishman has said he will not run for re-election to the seat, which represents much of northwestern Sandy Springs and the northern Roswell Road corridor. Soteres is the first announced candidate for the seat.

“As a long-time resident of Sandy Springs, I am very excited about the prospect of serving my community and being a catalyst for meaningful transformation,” Soteres said in a press release. “My hope is to continue the work I have started as a private citizen and to give back to my community in a more formal capacity … Aside from Northern [Roswell Road] Corridor redevelopment, I am also very passionate about protecting our property values, improving neighborhood safety, and supporting our public schools.”

Soteres is vice president of interior construction at Sandy Springs-based Choate Construction Company, a large commercial builder. He lives in the Huntcliff neighborhood and is a member of the Cherokee Town and Country Club. He said he has never run for public office before.

Soteres was among the members of an advisory committee Dishman formed several years to find ways to spark redevelopment along northern Roswell Road. Dishman won the seat in 2013, ousting an incumbent, on a platform of replacing the current apartments and shopping centers with “higher-end” development. That hasn’t happened yet, but it is a main priority of the city’s new land-use and zoning plans, which are nearing final approval.

In Sandy Springs, Soteres is on the boards of Mount Vernon Presbyterian School and Leadership Sandy Springs, and is a member of the Rotary Club of Sandy Springs.

The entire City Council and the Mayor’s Office are on the Nov. 7 city elections ballot.