Dunwoody Homeowners Association to hear from hotel developers

Developers behind two proposed hotel developments in Perimeter Center will be presenting their plans to the Dunwoody Homeowners Association meeting on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the North DeKalb Cultural Arts Center, Room 4, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

Trammell Crow is proposing to build a 16-story office tower and a 10-story hotel at 1134 Hammond Drive, a small corner of the Perimeter Mall parking lot adjacent to the Dunwoody MARTA station at the intersection of Hammond Drive and Perimeter Center Parkway.

Prado Perimeter Center wants to build a 7-story hotel at 121 Perimeter Center West, where Tin Lizzy’s restaurant and an office building containing a SunTrust bank branch are located. The proposed development also includes a restaurant and parking deck.

Both developers are slated to go before the Planning Commission on Aug. 8.