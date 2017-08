Sandy Springs Police to hold school supplies drive Aug. 4

The Sandy Springs Police Department is collecting donations of school supplies for deserving students on Friday, Aug. 4, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at two locations.

Donations will be accepted at the Target store in the Prado shopping center, 5570 Roswell Road; and at police headquarters at 7840 Roswell Road, Building 300.