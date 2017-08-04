Buckhead master plan is released; suggests traffic, housing fixes

After nine months of work, the master plan for Buckhead’s commercial core has been released. It proposes “Six Big Ideas”: projects and studies that especially target the neighborhood’s problems with traffic congestion and housing affordability.
Branded as “BUCKHEAD REdeFINED,” the master plan came out of three large community meetings and other input methods. It also at times incorporated pre-existing planning processes for a possible park capping Ga. 400 and Lenox Road streetscape improvements, both of which are recommended in the final plan.
The master plan, intended to guide the next 10 to 15 years of development, is technically a reboot of the earlier Buckhead Action Plan, which went into effect in 2002. The Action Plan was focused on property redevelopment, while BUCKHEAD REdeFINED is more about transportation, housing choices and “place-making.”
The new master plan was coordinated by Livable Buckhead, the Buckhead Community Improvement District, the Buckhead Business Association, the Buckhead Coalition and the Rotary Club of Buckhead. Those organizations will remain active with the master plan, which is not intended to simply sit on a shelf; it includes a “100-day action plan” for moving agencies and organizations toward the first phases of many “short-term” projects – meaning ones that could be completed within five years.
The master plan drew hundreds of people to community meetings, but also had a rocky wrap-up. Originally announced as a six-month process, the scope and concepts continued to widen, and planners announced an extra community meeting and other further input. But the BCID declined to fund that further input, leaving the plan to be finalized in behind-the-scenes discussions over the past three months.
The 171-page plan contains no surprises, but instead compiles the many concepts that were vetted in the public meetings and surveys. It also lays out some priorities; provided detailed conceptual designs for sub-neighborhoods; and incorporates a “walking audit” that studying the neighborhood’s pedestrian-friendliness problems.
The core of the master plan is its “Six Big Ideas”:
Among the items on the 100-day action plan are getting formal approval of “BUCKHEAD REdeFINED” from the city of Atlanta, and to start seeking federal funding, administered by the Atlanta Regional Commission, for some of the short-term projects.
Another action plan item is an awareness-raising campaign to “educate area businesses, property owners, residents, and developers on the changing demographics in Buckhead to promote a shift in perspective that seeks to alleviate the jobs-to-housing imbalance, and provide economical housing options.”
To view the full “BUCKHEAD REdeFINED” plan see the Livable Buckhead website at livablebuckhead.org/community/buckhead-redefined.