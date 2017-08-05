Sandy Springs data confirms Braves traffic is low

Traffic count data recently released by the city of Sandy Springs confirms the perception that traffic from Cobb County’s new Atlanta Braves stadium is much lower than expected.

Fearing major problems, the city conducted traffic counts on 33 roads and six intersections along eastern and southern Sandy Springs at various times in March, April and May. France Campbell of the city’s traffic department told the City Council on Aug. 1 that staff members were surprised to see no significant increases in overall traffic on game days at SunTrust Park. And at the key Northside Drive/I-285 interchange, “Some of the lowest volumes we collected were during a Braves game,” he said.

The count does not speculate on reasons why the traffic volumes were generally the same with or without Braves games. However, the stadium got attention for using a system of multiple entrances and dispersed private parking lots to reduce one-way back-ups. Campbell said another message to the data is that traffic volumes in the area are highly variable day to day, indicating many factors at work.